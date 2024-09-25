Onosato’s promotion to ozeki was confirmed Wednesday morning as sumo’s newest superstar continues to reap the rewards of yet another incredible tournament.

With the 24-year-old’s meteoric rise progressing unabated, Onosato figures to dominate headlines inside and outside the ring for the foreseeable future.

But while the two-time Emperor’s Cup winner may be the main story in Japan’s national sport right now, he is far from the only one.