Building a new U.S. political party from scratch is a daunting task, even for the world's richest man.

But that is what Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, said he plans to do in the wake of his falling out with President Donald Trump. Musk this weekend announced the birth of the "America Party” — dedicated, he said, to defeating Republicans who backed Trump’s massive tax-cut and spending bill.

Musk described his new party on his platform X as tech-centric, budget-conscious, pro-energy and centrist, with the goal of drawing both disaffected Democrats and Republicans. Musk has criticized the tax-cut bill, which is forecast to add about $3.4 trillion to the United States' debt.