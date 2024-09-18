Last December on NHK World’s “Grand Sumo Preview,” I predicted that Onosato — then just four tournaments into his sumo career, and still in the second-tier juryō division — would reach the rank of ozeki sometime in 2024.

Nine months later, the Nippon Sport Science University graduate now stands on the cusp of making that prediction come true, and has been nothing short of imperious in his first five top-division tournaments.

Perfect through the first 10 days of the autumn meet and with a two-win lead over his nearest challengers, it would take a major collapse for Onosato not to claim a second Emperor’s Cup in three tournaments and seal promotion to ozeki.