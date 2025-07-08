Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday expressed his appreciation to outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee for his contributions to improving relations between Japan and South Korea.

During their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Park said he hopes that cooperation between the two countries will continue under the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office last month.

The ambassador also said he hopes that the leaders of both countries will engage in "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits, more frequently.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that should cooperate as partners in tackling challenges facing the international community," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference the same day.

"The two governments will continue their close communication so that Japan-South Korea ties advance stably," the top Japanese government spokesman said.