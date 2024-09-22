A little over 24 hours after Shohei Ohtani had arguably the greatest single game ever seen on a baseball diamond, 24-year-old sekiwake Onosato created some sporting history of his own.

With a victory over Hoshoryu, the Ishikawa Prefecture native claimed a second Emperor’s Cup in five top division tournaments and (pending confirmation) became the fastest wrestler in modern sumo to reach the rank of ozeki.

Ohtani and Onosato’s names both begin with the character for great or grand (大) but those adjectives barely do justice to what either man has achieved over the past few years.