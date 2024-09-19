The X Games debuted in Japan with the nation still under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 and under rain clouds that disrupted the competition in 2023. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror and a roof overhead this time, organizers are planning for the party to be bigger than ever this year at X Games Chiba.

This year’s edition, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is moving indoors from Zozo Marine Stadium, an outdoor venue that hosted the first two editions, to nearby Makuhari Messe, where most of the competitions will be protected from the elements.

“We don’t have to worry about the wind, the weather,” BMX rider Kevin Peraza said on the eve of the event on Thursday.