Japan's undisputed and unbeaten world super-bantamweight champion Naoya "Monster" Inoue said "the pressure doesn't change" as he prepares to take on Ireland's TJ Doheny at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Tuesday.

Inoue, who has a 27-0 win-loss record (24 KOs), is stepping into the ring for the first time since he stopped Mexico's Luis Nery in front of 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome in May.

His opponent is Irishman Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs), who held the IBF super-bantamweight world title from 2018 to 2019.