The grueling Vuelta a Espana begins on Saturday with Sepp Kuss aiming to defend his crown while veteran Primoz Roglic hopes to secure a joint-record fourth victory in the Spanish race.

With star trio Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel not competing this year, several other cyclists are eyeing the chance to claim a Grand Tour triumph.

American rider Kuss has endured a tough season after competing in all three Grand Tours last year.