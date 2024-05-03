Max Verstappen "would have preferred" for Red Bull's famed design expert Adrian Newey to stay with the team, but downplayed any impact his departure will have on the reigning champion's future with Red Bull.

Newey, Red Bull said, will depart in April 2025 after almost two decades with the team.

Verstappen said Newey's departure should not inspire unnecessary drama and would have no impact "at the moment" on his status at Red Bull.

He also cautioned against any conclusions at this point.

"I think people in the press, they are making up a lot of things at the moment because they don't understand how the roles were in the team," Verstappen said. "I cannot deny that I would have preferred him to stay, just for how he is as person, his knowledge and of course what he would bring to potentially another team if he wants to join.

"If someone really wants to leave they should leave. That's also what I wrote to him ... If you think that is the right decision for yourself and your family, you have to do it.

"But I also really trust that the technical team we have outside of Adrian is very, very strong. They have basically shown that with the last few years with how competitive the car is. From the outside, it looks very dramatic. But I think if you know what is happening inside the team it is not as dramatic as it seems."

ESPN reported that Red Bull and technical director Pierre Wache agreed on a five-year contract at the start of this year.