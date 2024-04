Ceddanne Rafaela went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs while Masataka Yoshida also had four hits and three runs scored as the host Boston Red Sox crushed the Chicago Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.

The Red Sox totaled a season-high 21 hits while scoring six runs in both the fifth and eighth innings.

Tyler O'Neill added a 3 for 5 performance, including a home run and two RBI, and Bobby Dalbec drove in three runs and scored two more.