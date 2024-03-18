Japan winger Junya Ito scored his third league goal of the season for Reims in France on Sunday, when Freiburg attacker Ritsu Doan also reached the same tally in Germany.

The 31-year-old Ito sealed Reims' 2-1 home win over Metz in Ligue 1 with a fine 79th-minute strike, finding the top left corner of the net following a marauding run into the box for his first goal since November.

Doan, meanwhile, scored for the second time in five Bundesliga matches during Freiburg's 3-2 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, canceling out Florian Wirtz's early goal by burying a shot low inside the near corner in the 10th minute.