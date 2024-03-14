Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up four runs on eight hits over 4⅔ innings to take a loss in his final spring training start as the Los Angeles Dodgers were beaten 8-1 by the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The highest-paid pitcher in MLB history, Yamamoto struck out the side in the first inning and seven in total but yielded two runs each in the fourth and fifth in a 72-pitch outing. His fellow new Dodger and two-way star Shohei Ohtani struck out twice as he went hitless in his three at-bats.

Yamamoto is scheduled to make his MLB debut on March 21 in Game 2 of the two-game, season-opening series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.