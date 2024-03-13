Yokozuna Terunofuji suffered his second defeat and ozeki Kirishima his fourth straight loss at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, while three wrestlers maintained perfect records.

Terunofuji, who secured his ninth top-division title in January's New Year meet on his return from injuries, lacked tenacity at Edion Arena Osaka and was easily forced out by much smaller No. 2 maegashira Meisei (2-2).

Meisei's quick start allowed him to seize a pair of underarm belt holds, and he wasted no time charging forward, avoiding getting his arms barred by the grand champion en route to victory.