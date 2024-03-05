Bayern Munich will need to feel under pressure if the team is to deliver a top performance and overturn a 1-0 deficit in Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 return home leg against Lazio, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday.

The Bavarians are far from their best, having managed only one win in their last five games across all competitions, with Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season, a year earlier than his contract.

They stumbled to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Friday to drop 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.