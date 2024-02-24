Reigning top-division champions Vissel Kobe began the new J. League season with a comfortable win Saturday as they saw off promoted Jubilo Iwata 2-0.

Koya Yuruki and Daiju Sasaki struck early in each half at Yamaha Stadium in Shizuoka Prefecture as Vissel put behind their lackluster outing a week earlier, when they lost 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Super Cup.

"It's difficult to win the opening game, but managing one away from home gives us momentum," said Yuruki, whose fifth-minute strike set the tone for a dominant display.