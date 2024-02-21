South Korea's Ulsan cruised into the Asian Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday after beating Japanese second-division outfit Ventforet Kofu 2-1 for a 5-1 aggregate win.

Kim Ji-hyun scored early in the first half and Joo Min-kyu added another goal in the final minute at Tokyo's National Stadium to send twice-champions Ulsan through to face fellow South Koreans Jeonbuk in the last eight.

Kazushi Mitsuhira scored a late consolation for Ventforet, who were appearing in the Champions League for the first time after winning Japan's domestic cup.

The result leaves Harry Kewell's Yokohama F-Marinos as the only Japanese side left in the competition.

Yokohama was set to face Thailand's Bangkok United later on Wednesday for the right to face China's Shandong Taishan in the quarterfinals.

Japan's defending champions Urawa Red Diamonds were eliminated at the group stage.

Ulsan looked set for a comfortable evening after winning the first leg 3-0.

Kim made it even smoother sailing when he gave the Koreans the lead in the 11th minute, sliding in the rebound after Um Won-sang had hit the post.

Mitsuhira gave the Tokyo crowd something to cheer when he headed home Ventforet's lone goal from a corner in the 88th minute.

But Joo restored Ulsan's lead in the 94th minute, finishing off another cross from Um.