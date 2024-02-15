Australian Harry Kewell's managerial debut with Yokohama F. Marinos ended in a 2-2 draw with Bangkok United in the first leg of their Asian Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday.

In other action, Cristiano Ronaldo broke Al-Fayha's resistance nine minutes from the end to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over its fellow Saudi Pro League side in the first leg of their clash in Riyadh.

Bangkok United, which fell behind 2-1 in the first half, equalized through an epic effort from Mahmoud Eid in added time at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok. Eid muscled his way to the edge of the area, lost the ball and was knocked to the turf before regaining his feet and heading in a cross.