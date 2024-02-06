Japanese boxing brothers Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka will defend their respective world minimumweight titles against Filipino challengers on March 31 in Nagoya, organizers said Monday.

WBC champion Yudai Shigeoka is scheduled to face former WBO champion Melvin Jerusalem, while IBF champion Ginjiro Shigeoka will be challenged by ArAr Andales at the city's Congress Center.

In January 2023, Jerusalem took the WBO minimumweight title from Masataka Taniguchi, who belongs to the same gym as the Shigeoka brothers.

"I'll win by knockout," Yudai Shigeoka said of his fight against Jerusalem. "I remember his win over Taniguchi-san. I can't let him go unchecked."