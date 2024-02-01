Soccer player Junya Ito has left Japan's national team during the Asian Cup following an accusation he sexually assaulted two women last year, the Japan Football Association said Thursday.

The JFA, which noted discrepancies between the different accounts of the incident, said, "This demands a cautious response. This action was out of consideration for his mental and physical condition."

The women claimed he sexually assaulted them last year, but Ito's lawyer said the player has denied their claims and has filed a criminal complaint for false allegations.