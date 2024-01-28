Shohei Ohtani received his American League MVP award Saturday at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner in New York, where he gave a rare speech in English to express his thanks.

The two-way star last attended the dinner in 2019 after winning AL Rookie of the Year for the 2018 season. Ohtani won his first MVP in 2021 but there was no dinner in early 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you for hosting such a great event and always making us feel welcome. To all the writers who voted for me, thank you," said the tuxedo-clad Ohtani, who normally communicates with the U.S. media through his interpreter.