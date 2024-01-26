Lone yokozuna Terunofuji grabbed a share of first place by defeating solo overnight leader Kotonowaka on Friday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling final weekend in Tokyo.

The Mongolian-born grand champion moved into a three-way tie at 11-2 with sekiwake Kotonowaka and ozeki Kirishima, who continued his bid for a second straight title and yokozuna promotion by beating fellow ozeki Hoshoryu on Day 13.

Terunofuji showed his championship pedigree in the day's final bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan, snaring Kotonowaka's arm and using an outside belt grip to force him over the edge.