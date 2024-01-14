A physical Australia side dominated India to win their Asian Cup Group B opener 2-0 in front of a crowd largely made up of Indian fans at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

After a cagey opening 45 minutes, Australia got on the board via a Jackson Irvine goal before Jordan Bos made it 2-0 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

The encounter felt almost like a home game for India, with the crowd largely made up of fans from the Indian diaspora in Doha, and they made their presence felt, roaring the team on despite Australia's early dominance.