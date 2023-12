The J. League's board of directors unanimously agreed Tuesday to move the start of the domestic soccer season from February to August, beginning with the 2026-2027 season.

The change will bring the J. League calendar into line with top competitions in Europe and the Asian Champions League, making it easier for players to transfer abroad or join from overseas.

The league believes it will also improve the quality of play by reducing the number of games during the hottest months of the year.