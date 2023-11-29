Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shoki Murakami and Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto were named MVPs of their respective leagues on Tuesday.

Yamamoto became the first player since Ichiro Suzuki to win three straight MVP awards, while Murakami also won Central League Rookie of the Year honors. Orix pitcher Shumpeita Yamashita was named the Pacific League's top rookie.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto led the PL in wins, winning percentage, strikeouts, and ERA for the past three seasons. He was also voted the winner of the Sawamura Award as Japan's most impressive starting pitcher in each of those seasons.