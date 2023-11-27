Ozeki Kirishima said Monday that winning the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament under the name he inherited from his stablemaster made the victory extra special.

The 27-year-old from Mongolia is on the path for promotion to sumo's highest rank, yokozuna, after clinching his second Emperor's Cup, and first as an ozeki, at the 15-day tournament, which ended Sunday.

Having won his previous championship as sekiwake Kiribayama in March, he received his new ring name from his stablemaster, the former ozeki Kirishima, upon his promotion to the second-highest rank in May.