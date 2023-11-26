Kirishima put a bow on his second top-division championship Sunday by defeating fellow ozeki Takakeisho in the final bout of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

The race for the Emperor's Cup was sealed earlier on the last day at Fukuoka Kokusai Center thanks to sekiwake Kotonowaka's victory over Kirishima's only remaining title challenger, No. 8 maegashira Atamifuji.

Kirishima (13-2) started the day alone on the top rung following his victory over Atamifuji (11-4) the previous day. The overnight leader was not to be denied in his final outing of the year, knocking four-time grand tournament winner Takakeisho (9-6) off balance and thrusting him to the clay.