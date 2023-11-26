Miyuu Yamashita won the season-ending JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup for the second consecutive year Sunday, giving the 22-year-old her second straight annual title as the points leader.

Yamashita shot a two-under 70 to finish at 10-under 278, three strokes ahead of Sayaka Takahashi, at Miyazaki Country Club for her 11th career win and third major victory on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Yamashita also took the money title for the second year in a row, adding ¥30 million ($201,000) from the season finale. She carded four birdies and two bogeys in the final round.

Takahashi had a final-round 70. Haruka Morita finished alone in third at six-under after a 72.

South Korea's Shin Ji Yai (69) settled for a tie for fourth at five-under, while Akie Iwai (71) was 24th at four-over. Shin and Iwai finished second and third in the season points rankings, respectively.