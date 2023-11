Min Woo Lee overcame an early wobble to win the Australian PGA Championship by three shots from Rikuya Hoshino on Sunday with a final-round 68, earning the Western Australian the title at Royal Queensland.

Lee ended the tournament on 20-under-par to claim the trophy for the first time, with Hoshino second and Marc Leishman climbing up to take third after a seven-under-par final round.

"I made it interesting early on and through the middle but I ended up hanging on and I'm really proud," he said.