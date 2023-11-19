South Korea's Amy Yang and Nasa Hataoka of Japan put a little distance between themselves and the field Saturday and share the lead after three rounds of the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Yang fired an 8-under-par 64 and Hataoka, the second round co-leader, shot 65 at Tiburon Golf Club as both sit at 21 under heading into Sunday's final round.

Second round co-leader Alison Lee dropped off the pace with a 68 to own solo third at 18 under. China's Xiyu Lin shot 66 to creep into solo fourth at 17 under. Australia's Minjee Lee (who shot a 69 in the third round) and China's Ruoning Yin (69) are tied for fifth, five shots off the lead.