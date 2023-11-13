DeNA BayStars left-hander Shota Imanaga said he is excited about the prospect of going head-to-head with superstar Samurai Japan teammate Shohei Ohtani should he secure a move to MLB through the posting system this offseason.

The 30-year-old starting pitcher, who has the green light from the Central League club to be posted, said his interest in American baseball was sparked following his initial call-up to the Japanese national team in 2017.

"The desire grew every time I gained experience with Samurai Japan," Imanaga said at a news conference in Yokohama on Monday. "A team (in MLB) that sets no limit to my potential would be best."