There is not a lot of distance, relatively speaking, between Koshien Stadium, in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, and Kyocera Dome Osaka, the venues that will host this year’s Japan Series.

To travel between the train stations closest to each stadium can take as little as just over 20 minutes. The proximity means the travel days baked into the schedule are mostly for decoration this season. The physical closeness of the Hanshin Tigers and the Orix Buffaloes, and their respective fan bases, also means this will be a Japan Series with a distinctively local flavor.

Japan’s Fall Classic will be an all-Kansai affair for the first time since 1964 when the Pacific League champion Buffaloes host the Central League champion Tigers in Game 1 in Osaka on Saturday night.