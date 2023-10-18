Harry Kane scored a brace as a Jude Bellingham-inspired England came from behind to beat reigning champion Italy 3-1 and march into the Euro 2024 finals in a Group C qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday.

The visitors stunned the home crowd when Gianluca Scamacca swept in a cross from Giovanni di Lorenzo against the run of play in the 15th minute for his first goal with the national team.

England, which lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties at the same stadium in 2021, equalized in the 32nd when Bellingham, the outstanding player of the evening, surged into the area and was brought down by a late Di Lorenzo tackle.