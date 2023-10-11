The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will cohost Euro 2028, while Italy and Turkey will be joint hosts of the 2032 tournament, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

Both bids ran unopposed but still needed official approval from European soccer's governing body, which they received at a meeting in Switzerland.

Turkey withdrew last week from the bidding process for Euro 2028, clearing the path for Britain and Ireland, who shelved plans to bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup to focus on staging the European Championship.