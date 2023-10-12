Not long after the Arizona Diamondbacks won another postseason series on Wednesday night, it was time to frolic in the Chase Field swimming pool beyond right field, a place where the Diamondbacks have congregated to celebrate clinching victories.

Then it was back to a beer-and-champagne-soaked clubhouse to clean up and look ahead to the team's trip to the National League Championship Series for the third time in franchise history.

Speaking of history, Arizona became the first team ever to hit four home runs in one inning of a postseason game, and finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 for a sweep of the best-of-five National League Division Series.