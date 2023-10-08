Japan's hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup were dashed by Argentina on Sunday as a hat trick of tries by wing Mateo Carreras helped the Pumas to a 39-27 win in a highly entertaining game in front of 33,624 fans at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The reward for Argentina is a game against Pool C winner Wales in Marseilles next Saturday for a place in the semifinals, while the Brave Blossoms will fly home with their heads held high following a valiant display against a side that has the benefit of playing regularly in a top-tier tournament.

On a warm, sunny day in Nantes, Japan got off to the worst possible start as Santiago Chocobares made the most of a missed tackle by Kotaro Matsushima to cross with just two minutes on the clock.