At first glance, CJ and Lorna Riley do not seem like typical Japan rugby fans.

Their strong South African accents, despite living in Australia since 2006, seem to suggest they should be traveling around France at the Rugby World Cup in the green of the Springboks, if not the gold of their adopted country.

But the red and white of Japan is their chosen color, just as it is for their son Dylan, the starting center for the Brave Blossoms.