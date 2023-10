Japan picked up three bronze medals in athletics on Wednesday at the Asian Games — by Roderick Genki Dean in the men's javelin throw, Tomohiro Shinno in the men's high jump and Mariko Morimoto in the women's triple jump.

Tokyo Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra led a 1-2 finish for India with a throw of 88.88 meters, against runner-up Kishore Kumar Jena's 87.54, at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

"It feels great when we push each other to go further and further," Chopra said.