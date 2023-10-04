Kawasaki Frontale defeated Asian Champions League Group I opponents Ulsan Hyundai 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a spectacular 89th-minute winner from skipper Kento Tachibanada.

The visiting South Korean champions took just one shot on target but looked set to share the points before Tachibanada broke the deadlock with a thunderbolt from several meters outside the box at Todoroki Stadium.

Pressing high up the pitch, the J. League side won possession in its attacking half before substitute Daiya Tono controlled a deflected cross and laid it off for Tachibanada, whose shot rocketed past Ulsan keeper Jo Hyeon Woo into the back of the net.

"I was lining up the goal even before I received the ball," Tachibanada said. "Thankfully it flew nicely on target."

The victory over the two-time ACL champion moved Kawasaki, currently ninth in the J1, to the top of Group I with two wins from two games.

"This was a really important match, so I'm glad we got the result," Tachibanada said.

Reigning J. League champions Yokohama F. Marinos notched their first win in Group G, beating China's Shandong Taishan 1-0 on the road after Kota Mizunuma netted late in the first half at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.