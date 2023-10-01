Japan skills coach Riki Flutey said Saturday that a much-reduced error rate had helped the Brave Blossoms to beat Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday and had put the team in a good place ahead of its winner-takes-all clash with Argentina.

"A lot of games, when we do play with speed, we do tend to have a high error rate, but against Samoa it was 30%, which is our best error rate for this year," he said after the team had held a very gentle training session at Stade Ernest Wallon.

"It gives us confidence that we can play with speed, play fast and be really accurate," he responded when asked whether the pace at which Japan can produce good, clean ruck ball can increase even further.