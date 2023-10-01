The Japanese Olympic Committee is trying to improve mental support for athletes, an issue raised in recent years by some of the world's top athletes such as gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

For the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the JOC has offered contestants time to meet with a counselor without an appointment. They have also set up a relaxation room, where athletes can read manga and other books — some recommended by former Olympians — from a selection of about 130.

"I go to check out the relaxation room at least once a day, and there is always someone there," Hisashi Mizutori, deputy chef de mission of Japan's delegation, said Friday.