Japan won the men's team foil at the world fencing championships in Milan on Sunday, providing a significant boost to the nation's medal chances at next year's Paris Olympics.

The team of Kyosuke Matsuyama, Takahiro Shikine, Kazuki Iimura and Kenta Suzumura fought back from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat China 45-35 in the final.

It is the first time that Japan has claimed men's or women's team gold in the history of the championships and the country's first men's team foil gold at either an Olympics or world championships.

Japan previously earned men's team foil silver at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2010 world championships in Paris.

"This (win) takes the pressure off our shoulders," Matsuyama said. "We became champions this time, but the real battle starts from here."

With two gold and two bronze in Milan, Japan matched the record of four medals it set at last year's world championships.