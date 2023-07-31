Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is headed from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers, the Rangers confirmed on Sunday.

"We've acquired right handed pitcher Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league infielder/outfielder Luisangel Acuna," the team said in a brief statement.

The deal had been widely reported on Saturday night, a day after Scherzer indicated to reporters he was unhappy with the Mets' direction after they traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.