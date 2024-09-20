Japan has agreed to a more expansive long-term monitoring of treated water discharged from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant involving third-party inspectors, including those from China, paving the way for a lifting of Beijing's ban on Japanese seafood imports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

Kishida made the announcement after a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, during which they agreed to involve third parties including China in the monitoring of the treated but tritium-containing water.

“The Japanese side has communicated its readiness to conduct additional monitoring of ALPS-treated water, while the Chinese side has begun adjusting measures to resume imports of Japanese seafood products that meet its standard,” Kishida told reporters.