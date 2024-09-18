While the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are frequently remembered as being an exclusively American event, dozens of countries from across the world lost their citizens, who were among the 2,996 officially counted victims.

As its name implied, the World Trade Center was truly a central hub of global commerce where thousands of people of varying nationalities came together. When the Twin Towers collapsed, it was not just a tragedy for America, but a tragedy for the world, with 24 Japanese nationals losing their lives on that day.

Long before 9/11, the World Trade Center already had an inherent Japanese connection with its chief architect, Minoru Yamasaki. Born in Seattle, Washington on Dec. 1, 1912, to Japanese issei (first generation) parents, the young man eventually moved to Manhattan in 1934 where he decided to study for a master’s in architecture. This allowed him to escape the Japanese internment camps on the West Coast during World War II. Yamasaki’s drive and talent later established him as one of the most prominent architects of the 20th century.