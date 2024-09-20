A viral video showing a man kicking one of the deer in the city of Nara has sparked an outcry, leading to measures by local authorities to promote respect for the animal considered sacred by locals.

Nara's deer, about 1,300 of which roam Nara Park and its surrounding areas, are designated as a national natural treasure.

Revered as “divine messengers” at the Kasuga Taisha Shrine in the city, the deer are also beloved for their friendly demeanor, symbolizing the ancient capital's charm and enhancing the experience of visitors.