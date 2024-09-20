The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani a record-setting contract in the offseason with the full knowledge that at least during the first year of the deal, their new two-way superstar would be a one-way player.

Ohtani, though, even stripped of one of his superpowers, has still had a historic season that ranks high on the list of all-time offensive performances and is making a $700 million contract look like a bargain.

Ohtani added a new chapter to the MLB record book with his 50th home run of 2024 on Thursday to become the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a single season.