A second Missouri health care worker who had contact with a hospitalized patient infected with bird flu developed mild respiratory symptoms but was not tested for the virus, U.S. officials said Friday.

The number of people who were in contact with the hospitalized bird flu patient in Missouri and developed symptoms is now up to three, officials said. All three have recovered.

The other two symptomatic cases included a healthcare worker who tested negative for influenza and a household contact of the patient who developed symptoms at the same time as the hospitalized patient, but was never tested.