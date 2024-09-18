Concerned about the worsening security situation in the Indo-Pacific, France and Japan are speeding up negotiations to finalize a visiting-forces pact within the coming months that could also facilitate Self-Defense Forces’ deployments to French territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, Paris’ top envoy to Tokyo said in an interview.

“We are confident that we will be able to conclude negotiations on a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) quite rapidly, so we can have a new legal basis for further cooperation between our armed forces,” French Ambassador Philippe Setton told the Japan Times earlier this month.

“This will be a big step in our long-standing relationship, as we aim to deepen ties in all security areas,” the career diplomat said, adding that the strategic partners hope to conclude the deal by the year-end to better defend their regional interests and shared values, despite previous differences over whether Tokyo should host a NATO liaison office.