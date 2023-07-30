Japan got back to winning ways Saturday night as it beat Tonga 21-16 in the second round of the Pacific Nations Series at Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

More than a year since their last test win — against Uruguay on June 25, 2022 — the Brave Blossoms looked more creative with ball in hand and better organized in defense than in recent games. But there is still plenty to work on, especially around restarts and discipline, as the clock counts down to the start of the Rugby World Cup in September.

"At times we played some really good rugby and are getting back to our best," Japan head coach Jamie Joseph said. "We're still making some sloppy mistakes that cost us some opportunities, but some of that was down to the conditions. It was hot and the ball was slippery. But the skill level was good.