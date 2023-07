Yu Darvish came back from a rocky start to strike out nine over six innings and earn his eighth win for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 Saturday.

Darvish (8-7), bouncing back from a disastrous start five days earlier, allowed three hits and two walks at San Diego's Petco Park.

"I pitched well overall," Darvish said. "My two-seamer had good movement and I had good grips on my four-seamer."